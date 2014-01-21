Talk show confession! Wendy Williams rather unexpectedly started crying on The Wendy Williams Show Monday, Jan. 20. The 49-year-old talk show host burst into tears while discussing Madonna's recent Instagram scandal regarding her son, Rocco.

"First of all, I want you to know, Rocco is 13 years old and Rocco is a real fan of his mother. What I discovered this weekend is that my son doesn't like me anymore," Williams told the audience while fighting back tears and grabbing a tissue. "You know how it is . . . I don't have my period."

Williams and husband Kevin Hunter are parents to son Kevin, 13. "I discovered this a while ago, but the ball just got smacked home this weekend," she explained. "He's all into his father — you know how 13-year-olds are. I was the same way when I was 13, but it is breaking my heart."

The emotional mama seemed a bit jealous of Madonna's relationship with Rocco, her son with ex Guy Ritchie. "Anyway, she's lucky that he likes her," Williams added of Madonna. "At this time, I can't understand men who disappear from their kids' lives. Thank God [Kevin] has his buddy, and father."

Madonna's playful friendship with Rocco, however, did get her into some trouble last week over an Instagram photo she shared of her son. "No one messes with Dirty Soap! Mama said knock you out! #disni–a," she wrote with a photo of him boxing. The 55-year-old Material Girl issued a statement to Us Weekly on Jan. 18, apologizing for her use of the N-word. "There's no way to defend the use of the word. It was all about intention . . . It was used as a term of endearment toward my son who is white," she explained. "I appreciate that it's a provocative word and I apologize if it gave people the wrong impression. Forgive me."

Watch Williams get emotional in the touching video above.

