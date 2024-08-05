Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is going to be a dad!

The 40-year-old actor’s wife, Bianca Rodrigues, announced via Instagram on Sunday, August 4, that she is pregnant with her first child.

Sharing a photo that captured her reflection in a glass door, Rodrigues’ blossoming bump was on full display. “Can’t wait to meet you little one ❤️,” the Brazilian model captioned the post.

Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, the son of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III, on the hit Paramount Network series, married Rodrigues in November 2018 and the pair reside in Montana.

While Grimes, who is also a musician, fills his Instagram feed with images that highlight his musical career, Rodrigues often posts photos of the pair’s adventures together. On March 27, she revealed that the duo were road tripping together, clad in hooded jackets and jumpers. “Side by side ❤️,” she captioned the Instagram carousel.

It’s been a busy year for Grimes, who will feature in new episodes of Yellowstone when the show returns on Sunday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and on Paramount+ for Canadian viewers. It will hit the U.K. on Monday, November 11, and Latin America, Brazil and France later that month.

Grimes has also continued to push his musical career. In April, Grimes released a live version of one of the covers he and his band perform, sharing the news via Instagram. “Decided to put out a live version of one of the songs we cover. This one is for all the 90’s kids like myself. Hope ya enjoy it as much as we like playing it :)” he wrote.

He also played the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California in April.

Before finding success on Yellowstone, Grimes, the son of a pastor, was in fact a drummer in a country band. He told Rolling Stone in 2022 that he was sheltered from a lot of music as a child. “I hate this word, but the ‘secular’ music that I was allowed to listen to as a kid was Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash,” he told the outlet. “That’s the stuff my dad grew up on in the Appalachian Mountains. When he didn’t have to be a pastor, he was playing that sort of folk and country-rock.”

Grimes was also seen in the 2023 film, Happiness for Beginners, released on Netflix.

He landed his first movie role in 2006 as Jake in All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. His introduction to TV was playing Ryan Lafferty on Brothers & Sisters from 2009 to 2010. Some of his bigger film credits include American Sniper and portraying Elliott Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.