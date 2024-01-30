Your account
Celebrity Moms

Alyssa Milano and Husband David Bugliari's Sweetest Photos With Their 2 Kids

By
Alyssa Milano and Husband David Buglari's Sweetest Photos With Their 2 Kids
Alyssa Milano and husband David BuglariPaul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Alyssa Milano has been candid about how becoming a mother changed her life.

“It definitely made me more loving. It made me more outraged. It made me more concerned for our planet,” Milano said during a November 2021 appearance on the “Me Becoming Mom” podcast. “It really has been a revelation to find the true essence of who I am.

The Charmed alum, who welcomed son Milo and daughter Elizabella with husband David Bugliari in 2011 and 2014, respectively, also noted that she’s grateful for the scar left behind from her two C-section deliveries.

“How many people can say, ‘This is where they cut me open, removed all of the organs in the way, got my baby out, gave me my baby, put all of the organs back in, and then stitched me and stapled me up?’” she said. “There’s something very tribal about it, almost. It feels almost like a tattoo in a way.”

Keep scrolling to see Milano and Bugliari’s sweetest family photos with their 2 kids:

