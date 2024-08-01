Autumn Reeser has been a staple on the Hallmark Channel since 2012 — but she has been the leading lady in her two sons’ lives even longer.

The Wedding Veil trilogy star met her now-ex-husband, Jesse Warren, in 2000 while attending the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The pair tied the knot in May 2009 and went on to welcome sons Finneus “Finn” James and Dashiell “Dash” Ford in May 2011 and November 2013, respectively. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2014 that the pair “amicably” split but would continue to raise their boys together.

As Reeser’s career has evolved so has her outlook on parenting.

“I believe that being a good parent is about being willing to see our children, as they truly are, and help them become the brightest, most expanded version of that energy that they can possibly embody,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2018.

Scroll down to see some of Reeser’s sweetest family moments with her two sons: