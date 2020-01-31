Baby on board! Ciara is no longer doing the “1, 2 Step” when it comes to her children.

The “Thinkin Bout You” singer, 34, stepped out for the first time since announcing that she and husband Russell Wilson are expecting baby No. 3.

The couple enjoyed a date night at Casa Tua in Miami on Thursday, January 30.

Hours earlier, the Texas native posted an Instagram photo of herself in a bikini with her pregnant belly on full display while on vacation with Wilson, 31. “Number 3,” she wrote alongside the picture of the couple in Turks and Caicos.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback wrote the same caption on a photo of himself with his wife posing in the background to share the news with his followers. Wilson also wore a “3” necklace to further express that the little one will be the third child in their family.

The couple share daughter, Sienna, 2, who they welcomed in April 2017. Ciara also has son Future Zahir, 5, who she shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

After her daughter was born, the “Goodies” singer gushed about how much she and Wilson loved the little one in a post on Instagram. “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm,” she wrote at the time. “We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy.”

In November 2019, the “I’m Out” songstress revealed that her two children inspire her and “motivate” her to be better.

“I hope that my kids can look at me and say, ‘Anything is possible. Mommy went after what she wanted to achieve and she did it,’” she told PureWow at the time. “Hopefully, I can pass down those nuggets of inspiration to them to go after what they want to do in their lives.”

Ciara and her football star husband tied the knot in July 2016 in a castle in England, four months after getting engaged.