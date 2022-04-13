A doting dad. Late comedian Gilbert Gottfried welcomed two children with wife Dara Kravitz ahead of his death at age 67.

The actor wed the producer in February 2007, one decade after they met at a Grammys party. The pair went on to welcome daughter Lily in 2007, followed by son Max two years later.

The New York native’s eldest child convinced him to make a TikTok and Gottfried bonded with his daughter over the videos, he revealed in July 2020.

“She got me on TikTok, I have no idea what it is,” the Aladdin star explained to CinemaBlend at the time. “I’m like talking to somebody’s grandmother about TikTok. And she’ll say, ‘I want you to do this little dance step,’ which, of course, I can never do.”

As for Max, he and the “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast” cohost connected over classic monster movies.

“He goes: ‘Why is he turning into the Wolf Man? Why doesn’t Frankenstein turn into the Wolf Man?’” the Celebrity Wife Swap alum told The New York Times of one of their conversations in 2013. “After a while I’ve got to say, ‘Look, I know that this makes no sense whatsoever.’”

News broke in April 2022 that the Celebrity Apprentice alum died after suffering from “a long illness,” according to a statement from his “heartbroken” family.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” the statement read. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Gottfried’s rep subsequently told Us Weekly that the Aristocrats actor died from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II, a rare genetic disease. The condition affects the muscles and other body systems with symptoms such as muscle weakness, pain and stiffness, according to the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

The Daytime Emmy nominee’s celebrity friends honored him with social media tributes, from Ben Stiller to George Takei.

“I don’t think I ever laughed as hard as I did sitting on a flight to L.A. across from Gilbert once in the early 90’s. He would do something funny and not stop till you stopped laughing. God he was funny. So funny,” the Zoolander star tweeted, while the Star Trek actor added, “I shall miss you, my friend, my sometimes foil, my always pain in my side, usually from the belly laughs. The heavens are a great deal louder with you out there now, I’m sure. Keep ‘em shaking their heads and smiling, Gilbert.”

Keep scrolling to see Gottfried’s sweetest moments with Lily and Max over the years, from Thanksgiving celebrations to selfies.