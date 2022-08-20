This is the good place! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s love for their daughters, Lincoln and Delta, is hard to miss — even though the couple keep their family life mainly private.

The Frozen actress and the Parenthood alum got engaged in 2010 after dating for more than two years. They tied the knot three years later after same sex marriage became legal in California.

The lovebirds soon expanded their family, welcoming Lincoln in March 2013 and Delta in December 2014. Over the years, Shepard and The Good Place alum have kept their girls out of the limelight, but that hasn’t stopped them from sharing stories of their highs and lows as parents.

“[Dax] said, ‘Kids can see adults fight, particularly their parents, but you ever think about the follow through? When do they see them resolve it? When do they see them make up? And kids mimic us. That’s how they grow,’” Bell exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2017 of how the pair handle arguments. “We always make an effort to make them see. So the next morning I’ll say, ‘Hey, you know what Dad, I’m really sorry I was so frustrated yesterday when you were bringing in the groceries. I could have had a nicer tone in my voice.’”

She continued: “And he would say, ‘Thanks for saying that, Mom, I know you were stressed.’ And we let our kids see how to solve conflict and that was his idea. And if we don’t genuinely wake up like that in front of each other, we will write the script to make them see.”

The Veronica Mars alum gushed over the “Armchair Expert” podcast host’s approach to teaching their girls how to become better people. “It’s cute, right? That’s Dax Shepard’s parenting skills right there,” she added. “He who has not read a single parenting book. I, who have read most of them, and he comes up with the golden gems. Can you believe this guy?”

Bell later confessed that “parenting is a lot like sports — you’re either winning or losing every minute of the day.” She explained during an October 2021 episode of Momsplaining With Kristen Bell that raising kids can be “mostly losing, but that’s what makes the winning so sweet, and fleeting.”

While the twosome are vocal about how they parent, they keep their daughters’ faces off social media when possible. In August 2022, however, the actors shared a series of photos from their family RV trip through the United States.

“Heaven isn’t a place on Earth, but rather many many places on Earth best seen from behind the wheel of #BigBrown,” Shepard captioned Instagram snaps of the group exploring waterfalls and the great outdoors.

Scroll down to see some of Bell and Shepard’s cutest family moments: