Will Smith’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers

One big happy family! Over the years, Will Smith has acknowledged how important his family is to him.

The actor first became a dad when he welcomed son Trey with then-wife Sheree Zampino in 1992. The couple, who were married from 1992 to 1995, called it quits after four years together.

The Suicide Squad star later moved on with Jada Pinkett Smith after the pair met when she auditioned to play his girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. After tying the knot in a secret wedding ceremony, they welcomed son Jaden in July 1998 and daughter Willow in October 2000.

Smith later opened up about the regrets he had about his first marriage. “Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life,” he explained during an appearance on Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk in June 2020. “Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother.”

The Philadelphia native also used Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series to address his relationship with his kids.

“From the time I was 6 years old, I wanted to be a father,” the Oscar winner shared at the time. “I loved how my family was, but there were massive critical deficiencies in my father’s parenting that I wanted to correct.”

The I Am Legend actor gushed about the major life change following his son Trey’s birth. “I think that was my first moment of the real weight of parenting,” he continued. “I brought him home, and I remember we put him in the bassinet and Sheree went to sleep, and it was, like, stark terror: I’m totally responsible for this life. I just couldn’t stop going and checking. … I just knew I didn’t know nothing.”

Smith’s loved ones later showed their support for the King Richard star following his Oscars drama. In March 2022, Smith made headlines when he slapped Chris Rock during the Academy Awards.

“You know who’s going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind,” Willow shared via Instagram shortly after the shocking altercation.

Ahead of the incident, Smith’s blended family came together to honor his best actor nomination for King Richard. @willsmith – you are more than deserving! #family1st #oscars #bestactor ❤️,” Zampino captioned an Instagram video of her with Smith and Pinkett Smith’s kids watching the Oscars.

Scroll down for a guide to Smith’s kids: