It happens to all of us – you look in your closet and you have nothing to wear. Style Innovator Skye Drynan to the rescue with two chic looks you can create in under two minutes using the curtains in your living room.

As the founder and CEO of fashion mega-brand House of Skye™, this is one of Skye’s favorite hacks that takes the guesswork out of getting dressed for any occasion. You only need two curtains, a couple of rubber bands, and safety pins to make multiple outfits.

Look #1:

For an easy, breezy beach look, Skye creates an effortless-looking sarong. “You literally just wrap the curtain around your waist, tie it in a knot, and secure the knot with a rubber band,” Skye instructs. Difficulty level: 1

Look #2:

To create a glam dress that goes from desk to dinner, you simply run a chain or belt through the top of the curtain, then pull it up and over your head for a halter style neckline. Pin it in the back using safety pins. If you want to have it cinched in, wrap and tie another curtain around your waist. “It adds a little bit of contrast, but it really depends upon what you have,” says Skye.

Difficulty level: 1 ½ – 2