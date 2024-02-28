Two men were convicted of murder on Tuesday, February 27, in relation to the 2002 death of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay.

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. were found guilty by a Brooklyn grand jury, according to CNN. Washington, 59, who was a childhood friend of Jay, and Jordan Jr., 40, Jay’s godson, each face a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

Both men were arrested in 2020 and pleaded not guilty.

Jay, born Jason Mizell, was the DJ for Run-DMC, the trailblazing hip-hop group which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009. He was fatally shot in New York City in October 2002, dying at the age of 37.

Following Tuesday’s verdict, Jay’s cousin, Carlis Thompson, said outside the courtroom that he was grateful that the case was finally solved more than two decades later.

“It’s definitely a long time coming. Justice delayed is not always justice denied,” he said. “Jason himself was an amazing talent. Life ended far, far too soon, and I’m just glad that justice was served.”

Run-DMC members Joseph “Reverend Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels shared a statement addressing the decision on Tuesday.

“We’re thankful this trial has come to an end and will hopefully give some closure to Jay’s family,” they noted via X. “Jay will always hold a special place in the hearts of all his friends & the people he inspired + gave an opportunity. He is the heart and soul of RUN DMC, we will forever miss him.”

Breon Peace, the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said the key to the convictions was the bravery of the witnesses who testified in court.

“It’s no mystery why it took years to indict and arrest the defendants,” he said. “The witnesses in the recording studio knew the killers, and they were terrified that they’d be retaliated against if they cooperated with law enforcement and identified the ruthless executioners of Mr. Mizell. But their strength and resolve in testifying at this trial were a triumph of right over wrong and courage over fear.”

The verdict comes one month before the 40th anniversary of Run-D.M.C.’s 1984 self-titled debut album, which included a track titled “Jam Master Jay.” The song praised Jay, as the group rapped that he is “on his way / to be the best DJ in the US of A.”

Washington and Jordan were initially indicted in August 2020 for conspiracy to kill the DJ in retaliation for a drug dispute.

A third defendant, Jay Bryant, was charged in May 2023 with murder. He was already in custody for drug related charges. Bryant pleaded not guilty to his murder charge and is set to go on trial separately in January 2026.