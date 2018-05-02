Kim Kardashian Shows Off Curves in Skin-Tight Outfit (RADAR Online)

Anna Faris, Eva Longoria Stun at ‘Overboard’ Premiere (Star Magazine)

Julianne Hough’s Hubby Reveals His Biggest Pet Peeve About Her (OK! Magazine)

5 Best Feud Moments Between Pals The Rock and Kevin Hart (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!