This July, virtually join RMS Titanic, Inc. as they team up with the world’s leading oceanographers, scientists, and historians for a historic dive to the wreck site site of the Titanic. “Wet” your appetite for this adventure with five fascinating facts.

1. What makes this Expedition so important?

There hasn’t been a Titanic dive in 14 years, so it will give a new, picture-perfect look at the current condition of the site, plus discover some cool new artifacts for future recovery.

2. Where will the vessel for the Expedition be coming from?

The highly specialized ship will sail 964 nautical miles from Louisiana to Providence, Rhode Island where the crew will embark for this complex project.

3. Which ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) will be used?

A fleet of sophisticated subsea systems from C-Innovation, the leading experts in the field of ROVs, will operate the dive.

4. What is causing the Titanic to deteriorate?

Those icicle-like growths you see in photos (“rusticles”)? They’re the result of a metal-eating bacteria called Halomonas titanicae. These hungry bacteria will continue to feed, eventually overtaking the entire site one day.

5. Which artifact is RMS Titanic, Inc. most interested in checking out?

The “last voice of Titanic“—it’s the famed Wireless Marconi Telegraph Machine, notorious for sending the Ship’s final distress messages.

And finally, how can you plan your own adventure to the Titanic?

Get a virtual front seat to the expedition by joining RMS Titanic, Inc.’s digital community at Member.DiscoverTitanic.com. In addition to Expedition exclusives, you’ll receive loads of member benefits. Visit Expedition.DiscoverTitanic.com for more info.