With the rise of the internet, aspiring and existing entrepreneurs have more opportunities to directly interact with potential consumers. As the internet has connected millions of people around the world over shared interests, consumers expect to be able to purchase goods and services from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, with the rise of social media, entrepreneurs can further connect with their current as well as prospective consumers in more authentic ways than before the existence of these platforms. Companies and entrepreneurs alike are not only using social media to target unique messages to hyper-specific demographic and psychographic sets of people, but they are also using social media to promote their brand and achieve consumer loyalty. These trends have only increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a mature social media infrastructure for entrepreneurship, aspiring entrepreneurs are now able to learn from experienced entrepreneurs directly on social media. Believe it or not, many entrepreneurs believe that business strategies, mindset tips and motivational tools learned on social media proved more integral to their success than many of the classes they took at school. With many potential accounts to follow in order to learn how to become financially stable, achieve entrepreneurial success, and find personal happiness and meaning, we have cut through the noise. Please note our top five Instagram accounts for those looking for entrepreneurial motivation, quotes, and proven tactics for success.

Book.Of.Leaders is a highly popular account posting inspirational and encouraging content. Focused on financial independence and the entrepreneurial path, Book of Leaders is relatable for anyone at any stage of their journey. Book of Leaders is tailored toward Gen Z and Millenials keen on learning from individuals who have experienced previous success in their respective fields.

Business Mentorship is a popular account that shares inspirational quotes as well as brief video clips of popular entrepreneurs, such as Elon Musk and Kevin O’Leary, sharing their favorite business philosophies. Business Mentorship intends on helping their followers develop a sharp business mindset, giving them psychological tools and actionable advice to become the entrepreneur they hope to be. For any prospective entrepreneur looking for an online community and digital inspiration, Business Mentorship is the perfect account.