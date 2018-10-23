John Mayer is known for keeping it real — and his sex life is no exception! While doing an episode of his new “unofficial” Instagram Story show, Current Mood, with guest Cazzie David, the “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer, 41, shared all the nitty-gritty details with a few jaw-dropping admissions.

1) He’s Never Masturbated … to His Own Music

But, he admits to pleasuring himself while watching MTV as a young man. “In what world do you imagine that a man would masturbate to his own music?” Mayer asks David, who, on second thought, realizes how bizarre her question was.

2) He’s Used His Songs to Hook Up — But Just a Couple of Times!

“I used my music a couple of times. If it’s after a show … Do you want to be the kind of guy who goes, ‘No’ or do you want to be the kind of guy that goes like, ‘We’ve got the afternoon…?’ You want to play along,” Mayer explained after noting that “doesn’t make it any less from the heart.”

3) He Hasn’t Slept With as Many People As You May Think!

When asked to blink twice if he’s slept with over 800 people, he looked into the camera with purpose without blinking. “By the way, what does it say about my expectations that if you find out that I’ve slept with less than 500 [people] you’re kind of impressed with me?” he jokes.

