50 Cent Brought $3.5M to His Latest Photo Shoot: Here’s Why

50 Cent did not come empty-handed to a recent photo shoot.

The rapper, 49, brought $3.5 million in cash to a recent photo shoot with The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet wrote on Wednesday, July 31, that the rapper brought the money in “two heavy black suitcases,” with some of it positioned on a stool that he sat in while smoking a cigar.

Between posing for photos, 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson III) dug into the cash and added a few more stacks onto the table next to him. He arrived with four security guards, and the doors were locked shut with the window shades closed.

When 50 Cent was asked whether he paid a trip to the bank to get the cash, he smiled. “I just had that. I got more than that,” he replied. “I was inspired [to bring it] by [Muhammad] Ali. I was like, ‘I want to do a shoot like that.’” (In 1964, the boxer famously posed for a Sports Illustrated cover with $1 million.)

For the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, 50 Cent sat on top of a stack of cash while piles were positioned next to him and a stray wad was placed near his feet. He gave the camera a straight face, wearing a matching green set as smoke from his cigar went into the air.

After tucking his $3.5 million into a suitcase, 50 Cent opened up about his growing production empire. (According to the outlet, 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film and Television company has multiple shows in development for Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and BET.)

“This is mirroring my music career,” he said. “My first album turned into the largest debut in hip-hop, 13 million copies sold; the first television show that I produced became the highest-rated show on the entire network. So when that happens, the building kind of leans toward you, ‘What other ideas you got going on over there?’ It gave me the ability to [do more].”

Now, 50 Cent is about to hit a milestone birthday: turning 50. The rapper gushed that he’s feeling “great.”

“I have a lot of stuff I’ve got to accomplish over this year,” he said. “I’ve got to not make mistakes and be completely on it. This year, I’m going to get some work done. I’m not going to f–k up. I’ll keep myself out of little bulls–t.”