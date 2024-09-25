The 1950s was a golden age for the movie musical — with studios like MGM and Warner Bros churning out classics like Singin’ in the Rain and the second version of A Star is Born.

These musicals had us humming their tunes for decades, from “Singin’ in the Rain” to “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend”. Check out some of our favorite musical movies from the 1950s, ranked, and start singing along!

8. Damn Yankees (1958)

Joe Boyd (Tab Hunter), a fan of the Washington Senators baseball team, makes a deal with the devil to help his team win against the undefeated Yankees. When he becomes the amazing baseball player, Joe Hardy, and takes the team on a winning streak, he begins to question the deal he made. Starring Gwen Verdon and Ray Walston.

7. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

Beautiful showgirl Lorelei Lee (Marilyn Monroe) is engaged to a wealthy man, much to the chagrin of his father, who hires a detective to see whether Lorelei is only after his son’s money. With songs like “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and “Bye Bye Baby,” this 1953 film was a success and furthered Monroe’s legacy.

6. South Pacific (1958)

A young nurse (Mitzi Gaynor) on a South Pacific Island, in the midst of World War II, meets Frenchman Emile De Becque (Rossano Brazzi). The two end up falling for each other, but Emile is soon sent on a dangerous mission for the military.

5. Jailhouse Rock (1957)

When Vince Everett (Elvis Presley) is convicted of manslaughter after defending a woman, he is sent to prison. After Vince’s cellmate hears him sing, he predicts he’ll one day. Once Everett is released from jail, he meets Peggy Van Alden (Judy Tyler), a woman who works for a record company and pegs Everett to be a musical sensation.

4. A Star is Born (1954)

Starring Judy Garland as aspiring actress Esther Blodgett and James Mason as Norman Maine, A Star is Born is the second version of the classic film. When Norman and Esther meet and get married, she finds that Norman’s reputation is starting to decline as he is trying to cope with his drinking problem. Esther, now known as Vicki Lester with a blossoming acting career, must choose between that and saving her husband.

3. Gigi (1958)

Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a playboy with no plans of committing to one woman. When he meets Gigi (Leslie Caron, who had made her film debut several years earlier in An American in Paris), their relationship begins as a friendship., But when that changes, Gigi is insistent on him committing to her, but he cannot. Now, Gaston must choose between his playful lifestyle and his relationship with her.

2. Funny Face (1957)

Fashion photographer Dick Avery (Fred Astaire) is stunned by the beauty of a shy librarian, Jo Stockton (Audrey Hepburn), after accidentally photographing her. He believes Jo can become a successful model and takes her to Paris to shoot more photos. The two soon begin to fall for one another, but find obstacles along the way.

1. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

This 1952 musical features Gene Kelly as Don Lockwood and Debbie Reynolds as Kathy Selden. When Don and his screen partner, Lina, try to make the transition from silent films to ‘talkies,’ they run into some trouble when their latest film becomes a musical. While Don has a good singing voice, Lina does not, and she is soon replaced with aspiring actress Kathy, who will record over her voice. Don soon falls for Kathy while Lina grows more jealous. Also starring are Donald O’Connor and Cyd Charisse.