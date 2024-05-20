9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman opened up about his past suicide attempt.

“I’ve been hesitant to actually say any of this for so long because it’s been years upon years. About six and a half, seven years ago — and I’ve really never said this out loud, especially on a public platform — I had my own mental health crisis and I tried at one point in time to take my own life,” Guzman, 36, said in a clip for the upcoming Tuesday, May 21, episode of the “I’ve Never Said This Before” podcast, per People. “Luckily it didn’t work. Luckily I got a second chance, by the grace of God.”

From “that moment forward,” Guzman said he’s “taken each step as an opportunity to erase what got me there and build on what allowed me to live for.”

Guzman noted that his suicide attempt, as well as the death of his close friend Stephen “tWitch Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022, altered his life.

“That moment itself, in addition to what happened to my brother tWitch, are probably the two biggest fundamental moments of my entire life and have allowed me to have a deeper sense of mercy and empathy towards every individual,” he said.

After getting candid about his mental health struggles, Guzman shared a message for all men.

“I would implore that all men renounce this fact of, ‘You’re a tough man, you have to hold all this in,’ but lean on your brother. Really lean on your brother and if your brothers aren’t being there in the way they need to be, find some new ones,” he continued. “If you don’t have the people that are conducive to a healthy lifestyle, and you’re keeping on to them because of loyalty, let them go. There’s plenty of other people. There’s people that have been through your situation before that are willing, and more than willing, to help.”

Guzman noted that he “would love to do more” for mental health awareness, especially for men, but also in general.

“I hope that there is a new wave out there that is kind of taking over, that we can actually have some cohesiveness and connection and true understanding of what connection is,” he said. “Let’s revisit that so that this issue isn’t a common issue anymore. If we can take that down, then let’s do it. I’m here for it.”

Guzman previously shed light into his struggle with depression while responding to a social media user who shared they were going through a hard time.

“I’ve dealth [sic] with depression for years now,” he wrote on X in May 2020. “I’ve found that the unavoidable battles of negativity can only be ‘beat’ by [keeping] the mind busy on tasks that allow negativity to flow through you, rather than [sitting] in it. The battles can be won but the war is endless. God bless you.”

On-screen, Guzman has portrayed firefighter Eddie Diaz since season 2 of 9-1-1. The character has suffered from his own set of mental health struggles, from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as well as panic attacks after his time in the army.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.