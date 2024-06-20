9 Best Summer Must-Haves On Our List!

Get ready to bask in the summer sun and outdoor fun! Warm-weather enthusiasts yearn for the laid-back days of the season. The thrill of preparing for outdoor adventures, the joy of anticipating fun-filled days, and the satisfaction of knowing we’re fully prepared for anything—that’s what truly sets summer apart. The days of hibernation are behind us, and the call to embrace the outdoors with a carefree mentality is here!

Picture-perfect nights, sun-drenched days, and leisurely poolside lounging are on the agenda. So grab a chair, a refreshing drink, and a little shade, and embrace these essentials that will make it a summer to remember.

Summer Vacay on the Ranch

Are you still searching for a unique getaway, one that involves outdoor activities, animals, and peaceful pleasures? Look no further than Oak Meadow Ranch, where conservation meets resort living. The 30-acre ranch combines the thrill of an African safari with a remote open air destination that is a vacation paradise for all ages. Owner Kristin Navarro combines her expertise in event planning with her conservation work to create a natural habitat that both animals and visitors enjoy!

A Stylish Island Life

Be swimsuit-ready this year and embrace the island vibe with our latest bikini styles, a must-have for the modern woman’s wardrobe, designed to take you from the gym to the water. These designs highlight your confidence and comfort, radiating a playful spirit and a connection to nature’s beauty and island life’s simplicity. The “Current Valley” swimwear in citrus green perfectly blends style and ease.

Just Keep Swimming

We love to cool off in the summer with a dip in the pool. But has stringy, tangled, discolored swimmers’ hair got you down? Ditch the damage and discoloration with this must-have tune-up tool for every swimmer. It removes chlorine, copper, and other pool elements to reveal shiny, vibrant, more manageable hair.



The Next-Generation Beach Gear

Here’s the easiest and best set-up for beach shade this summer. The revolutionary silver-top beach umbrella and anchor system provides superior UPF 50+ sun and heat protection and unmatched wind resistance. Set it up in 10 seconds and sit back and relax, even on the windiest days. This high-quality, durable umbrella can be used on all types of beach surfaces, offering a stylish way to keep covered and cool under the sun’s rays. Ultra-functional and made with eco-friendly materials, it’s your perfect companion for a shaded, breezy beach experience in the sun, sand, and surf!

No More “Ruff” Times

Approximately one-third of dogs are affected by fear of loud noises. Fourth of July fireworks, travel season, and summer thunderstorms can cause our furry family members much anxiety. Show your pet how much you care by giving them these specially designed noise-canceling headphones. They’ll be part of the fun without the added stress, and you’ll have peace of mind knowing they’re safe and comfortable this summer.

Clever Hack to Keep Food Fresher

What better place to start lowering your carbon footprint than inside your refrigerator? These 100% natural zeolite “smart mineral” refrigerator filters help cut grocery bills and save money by reducing costly food waste and saving energy while controlling odors and moisture so you can serve fresher, better-tasting food all summer long.



Blending Tie Dye Into Your Summer Wardrobe

Summer boredom, meet your match. Engage in an activity that not only provides hours of entertainment but also allows you to express your unique style. Whether you’re gearing up for a family reunion, throwing a backyard bash, or just looking for a creative outlet with the kiddos, the art of tie-dye is a versatile, hands-on experience the whole family will enjoy. With vibrant colors, you can create unique tees, socks, and accessories that will bring back summertime memories all year long. And when it comes to tie-dye, no one does it better than Tulip Tie-Dye, America’s favorite and most trusted brand. Get your hands on a tie dye kit today and unlock the potential for creating the most popular summer looks (psst…even Swifties love the style)!

Full Body Freshness

Staying odor-free this summer is a sure thing with the right product. Don’t settle for a sticky deodorant stick, choose the effectiveness of a full body deodorizing supplement that works from the inside out! Let It Just Works’ powerful, all-natural proprietary formula cleanse your body from within, absorbing odor-causing toxins before they reach your skin and breath. Simply take 1 or more capsules daily for tip-to-toe freshness. You’ll be confident in its effectiveness as you enjoy fresher summer days, free from the bad stuff.



Rhinestone-Encrusted Drinkware

Add a touch of bling to your relaxing summer days and fun-filled nights with a rhinestone-encrusted tumbler. Available in 15 dazzling colors, it’s a perfect blend of style and durability. Fill it with your drink of choice and enjoy 16 ounces of thirst-quenching flavor—with a straw included! Its BPA-free design and easy hand-wash care ensure it’s a glamorous accent to your everyday life that will last.

