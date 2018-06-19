A 12-Year-Old Boy Called Police Twice Because He Didn’t Like His Salad

A Canadian boy has taken his dislike for greens to a whole new level!

On June 14, the Halifax District Royal Canadian Mounted Police took to Facebook to remind the community they serve when it is and is not appropriate to call 911 for help. As explained in the post, the clarification occurred after the police received not one, but two calls on June 12 from a 12-year-old child who was displeased with the salad his guardian made for him.

“While many can relate to the dislike of a salad at times, this raises a more important issue that warrants discussion at all ages,” Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said in a statement to Us Weekly. “The improper use of 911 is an issue with all age groups and it ties up valuable resources, preventing emergency first responders from dealing with real emergencies”

Hutchinson told Us the child’s parents had no idea their son resorted to calling 911 to complain about his salad until law enforcement arrived. “His parents were not impressed with his actions. They were upset that he called 911 over not liking the ingredients in his salad,” Hutchinson explained. “In Nova Scotia, police have to attend all 911 calls to ensure there is no emergency.”

Still, Hutchinson and his colleagues took this unusual opportunity to teach the boy about when it is suitable to call 911.

Believe it or not, unnecessary calls to law enforcement are not reserved for unhappy kids. Hutchinson told Us the Halifax District Royal Canadian Mounted Police receives calls on a weekly basis for matters that are not considered to be an emergency. In fact, he’s seen people call 911 because they’ve been unable to find their remote control, are upset after a bad haircut and in need of a ride home after bingo.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!