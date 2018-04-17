Cheers! It’s World Malbec Day! To help you enjoy this popular red wine, MasterChef judge Aaron Sanchez is sharing his recipe for a juicy chorizo and beef burger, which pairs perfectly with the adult beverage.

“I always like to pair Terrazas de los Andes Malbec with a dish that has fresh and fruity elements that really complement this varietal. This new burger recipe I’ve created does just that with the grilled sweet potato, pickled onions, red chimichurri and farm greens,” he explains to Us Weekly. “All those ingredients help to bring out the delicious and deep flavors of this amazing wine.”

“I also love that this recipe is made outside on the grill, which is a nod to the Asado culture of Mendoza, Argentina, where the beautiful vineyards of Terrazas de los Andes are located,” he adds. “I was totally blown away by Mendoza – the ingredients, the cuts of meat that are so different from what we have in the States, and the cooking techniques that are so unique to the region.”

Read on for the recipe!

Servings: 4-5

Ingredients:

8 ounces Mexican crema or sour cream

1 jalapeño

Juice and zest of 2 limes + juice of 1 lime

1 bunch of cilantro, chopped with stems

1/2 tsp of salt

1 lb chorizo (beef or pork)

1 lb ground beef

1/2 cup Aarón’s Adobo (recipe below)

1 sweet potato, peeled and sliced into 1/4 inch thick medallions

5 pre-sliced burger buns

1/2 cup pickled onions (recipe below)

2 cups arugula or farm greens

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and fresh ground black pepper

2 cups red chimichurri

Instructions:

Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Make cilantro-lime crema: Add crema (or sour cream), jalapeño, lime juice and zest (from 2 limes), cilantro and salt to a blender or food processor and combine until smooth. Remove from blender jar and set aside. In a bowl, combine chorizo, ground beef and Aarón’s Adobo and mix well. Season with salt and divide into four to five equal parts and gently shape into patties. Press a shallow thumbprint into the center of each patty. Cook patties on the grill, approximately 3 minutes per side (for medium rare), or longer based on preference. Season sweet potatoes with 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt and Aarón’s Adobo and grill for 2 minutes per side. Remove patties and sweet potatoes from grill and set aside. Lightly toast buns on grill for approximately 30 seconds or until golden brown. Add arugula, pickled onions, 1 tbsp olive oil, and juice of one lime to a bowl and season with salt and pepper to taste. Lightly toss until well mixed. Assemble each burger: Spread cilantro-lime crema on the bottom bun, add patty, sweet potato slice (or slices!), red chimmichurri, then top with arugula and onion salad, and finish with top bun. Enjoy!

Red Chimichurri

Ingredients:

2 roasted roma tomatoes

1 can chipotle with adobo sauce

1/2 red onion (roasted or grilled)

4 cloves of roasted garlic

3 limes, juiced

1 tbsp salt

2 tbsp pimanton (smoked paprika)

1 bunch cilantro chopped, stems included

1 cup olive oil

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to food processor or blender and blend until salsa like consistency.

Aaron’s Adobo

Makes approximately 1 1/2 cups

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cumin seeds

1/4 cup coriander seeds

1/4 cup fennel seeds

1/4 cup yellow mustard seeds

2 pasilla chiles, stemmed, seeded, deveined, and torn into small pieces

2 ancho chiles, stemmed, seeded, deveined, and torn into small pieces

1/2 cup dried whole oregano (preferably Mexican)

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1/4 cup Spanish paprika (pimento), preferably sweet or hot

Instructions:

Heat a dry skillet over medium-low heat. Pour in the cumin, coriander, fennel, and mustard seeds along with the pieces of pasilla and ancho chiles. Toast, stirring constantly, until it’s very aromatic and just beings to smoke, about 3 minutes. Dump the mixture onto a plate and let it cool to room temperature. Grind it to a fine powder in a spice grinder or clean coffee grinder. Put the powder in a large bowl and add the oregano, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika. Stir them really well to combine. Store the adobo in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag in a cool, dark place for up to a month.

Pickled Onions

Makes about 2 cups

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups red wine vinegar

1 cup water

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp Kosher salt

6 whole cloves

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano (preferably Mexican)

1/4 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

2 large red onions, thinly sliced

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except the onions in a heavy medium saucepan and set it over medium-high heat. Bring the mixture to a boil, then add the onion slices, separating them into individual rings. Let the mixture come back to a boil, then reduce the heat and cook until onions soften and wilt, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat, cover, and let the mixture cool completely. Transfer the onions and their pickling liquid to a quart-size glass jar or divide among Tupperware. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

