Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Abby Lee Miller Recalls Near-Fatal Sepsis Battle and ICU Stay: ‘I Was Screaming in Pain’

By
Abby Lee Miller Says She Almost Died From Sepsis
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller opened up about a recent visit to the ICU that took a “very serious” turn.

Miller, 59, got emotional as she spoke to the Daily Mail about the health scare, which occurred over the summer while she was abroad in the U.K. “I was at the end of my [Abby Lee Spills the Tea] tour … and I started to have trouble with my catheter,” she explained in an interview published Monday, September 23. “It just needed to be changed. Every month I need to get it changed.”

Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in 2018 and has used a wheelchair ever since. She told Daily Mail that a nurse was with her while traveling for the tour, but “she didn’t feel comfortable” changing the catheter in the room they were in.

“I don’t know why, people do it all the time,” Miller continued. “I held off for a day, which was a mistake. Then my back started hurting and my kidneys. I was screaming in pain.”

JoJo Siwa Dance Moms Most Memorable Stars Where Are They Now

Related: Dance Moms' Most Memorable Stars: Where Are They Now?

Paramedics were called by Miller’s assistants, and she was brought to a nearby hospital. “With the wonderful free healthcare there … I laid in the emergency room for five and a half hours waiting for someone to change the catheter,” she claimed. “I became [septic], and it went up in my kidneys.”

At first, Miller was confused by the staff’s questions. “I was making fun of them,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Why are we discussing this? I just need my catheter changed. Can you get me out of here?’ I was [supposed to be] flying home the next day.”

Abby Lee Miller Says She Almost Died From Sepsis
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Instead of returning to the U.S., Miller found herself hooked up to hospital machines with multiple IVs in her arms and neck. She was later brought “to another department” for a sonogram, which triggered some alarm bells.

“The last time I did something like that, it was for a blood clot,” she said. “I thought to myself, ‘Oh, my God, I think I have a blood clot.'”

Miller remained in the ICU for four days, and it was determined that a UTI led to her contracting sepsis. “My blood sugar was dropping. … Women need to be very careful because a UTI can do a lot of damage. It can do a lot of different things,” she noted. “It was very serious. … If I would have changed the catheter the night before, none of this would have happened.”

Though Miller joked that her hospital stay “could be an SNL skit” — “I had a TV remote control hanging out of my neck” — she also said an unexpected silver lining came from the ordeal. Delaying her travel back home freed up time for a meeting with a “top-notch television station” that she wouldn’t have been able to squeeze in otherwise.

Quincy Jones Released From Hospital After Medical Emergency

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years

“I snapped back,” she said. “My girlfriend from Pittsburgh told me, ‘I have not yet decided [whether] you are the unluckiest person in the world or the luckiest in the world.'”

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Jeans

Deal of the Day

These Amazon-Bestselling Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Are 67% Off Now View Deal

Along with her cancer battle and other health struggles, Miller has faced a number of personal challenges since Dance Moms launched her to reality TV stardom. She was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after being convicted of fraud in May 2017. Following her release, many of her former Abby Lee Dance Company students — including Maddie Ziegler and Chloe Lukasiak — have distanced themselves from the controversial instructor.

A reunion special with many of the original Dance Moms stars aired earlier this year and a reboot premiered on Hulu — both without Miller’s involvement. Despite her ups and downs, Miller isn’t ready to throw in the towel.

“I think that I have a lot to do. … I have a lot more choreography. I have a lot more kids to teach,” she told Daily Mail. “I have a lot more social awareness about being in a chair.”

In this article

Abby Lee Miller

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.