Abby Lee Miller is currently serving 366 days at a federal prison in Victorville, California. Behind bars, the Dance Moms alum, who was sentenced in May for bankruptcy fraud, has a wide-ranging selection of foods to choose from each day, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

On Sundays, the 51-year-old’s lunch menu includes scrambled eggs or peanut butter, oven-roasted potatoes, gravy, two biscuits or whole wheat bread, jelly and margarine pats and a fruit. For dinner, she can choose from roast beef, black-eyed peas, steamed rice, green beans, gravy and whole wheat bread.

On Mondays, Miller’s lunch options include two beef or soy tacos with black beans, corn, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and salsa, plus a fruit. Her dinner menu has vegetable soup, a chicken salad wrap, a hummus wrap, green peas and Italian pasta salad.

On Tuesdays, the Abby Lee Dance Company owner’s lunch menu includes a chicken or soy-patty sandwich, potato salad, pinto beans and a dessert or fruit. For dinner, she can choose from meatloaf or a soy burger, mashed potatoes, tomato gravy, corn and whole wheat bread.

On Wednesdays, Miller’s lunch options include a hamburger or soy burger, french fries or a baked potato and a fruit. For dinner, she can have spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach and garlic or whole wheat bread.

On Thursdays, the reality star can have baked chicken or two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for lunch with a baked sweet potato, pinto beans, green beans, whole wheat bread and a dessert or fruit. For dinner, her options include vegetable soup, tuna salad or three-bean salad, Italian pasta salad and two pieces of whole wheat bread.

On Fridays, Miller’s lunch menu includes a breaded fish sandwich or baked fish, a soy burger with salad dressing, macaroni salad, green peas and a fruit. For dinner, she can have chicken or tofu fried rice, steamed broccoli and whole wheat bread.

On Saturdays, the TV personality’s lunch options include a turkey or soy burger, tater tots or a baked potato, coleslaw and a dessert or fruit. Her dinner menu has black bean soup, whole wheat bread and a beef or soy taco salad with shredded cheese and salsa.

Inmates at the Victorville prison rotate meal plans every week. After five weeks, they return to the menu from week one. Each meal includes a beverage.

Leading up to Miller’s imprisonment, she exclusively told Us Weekly, “It’s surreal! I keep thinking someone’s gonna call and say, ‘Oh, it was a mistake!’”

