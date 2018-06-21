Summer has officially arrived, and these refreshing and tasty fruit pops are guaranteed to keep you cool all season long! The recipe from former Man v. Food star Adam Richman’s book – Straight Up Tasty: Meals, Memories, and Mouthfuls From My Travels – is quick, easy and guaranteed to be a total crowd-pleaser.

Ready in about 30 minutes, these colorful confections are as versatile as they come, and can be made with an ice-pop mold or an ice cube tray and wooden sticks.

Though Richman’s original recipe calls for raspberries and lemonade, scrumptious combinations such as pineapple and red grape juice or peaches and apple juice also work well. “You can make these pops with all kinds of fruits, but more solid fruits, like pineapple, work better than soft ones like mango,” Richman tells Us Weekly.

And not only are these tasty treats highly adaptable, they’re also perfect for people of any age. Explains Richman, “Kids will love the pops, and adults could use them as tasty cocktail stirrers!”

Check out Richman’s recipe below.

Tart Fruit Pops

Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

2 cups lemonade (use a natural one, or one as lightly sweetened as possible)

6 wooden ice-pop sticks

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Fill your ice-pop mold with berries, then add the lemonade.

2. Insert the handles and freeze according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Alternatively, fill an ice cube tray with the raspberries and cover with the lemonade. Freeze until the fruit is almost firm, about 30 minutes. Insert the sticks and return to the freezer until solid.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!