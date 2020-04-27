Adam Schlesinger’s Girlfriend Shares Their Heartbreaking Final Conversation

Adam Schlesinger’s girlfriend, Alexis Morley, shared a heartbreaking tribute to the Fountains of Wayne cofounder after his death from COVID-19.

Morley took to Instagram on Sunday, April 26, to post the final photo of her and Schlesinger, which was taken on March 15 during a “gorgeous, 4 mile walk” at Poets’ Walk Park in Red Hook, New York.

“That night he woke up at 4am with a fever. We spent such a sweet week together, our roles kind of reversed because usually Adam was the one to take care of me. I tried to keep him comfortable, nurse him back to health, as we waited for the fever to break. We were sure it would—just like any other crappy flu,” she captioned the post. “He said, ‘I’m ok. I have my Alexis.’ But 7 days later things got worse and I brought him to the hospital. I wasn’t allowed to walk in with him. I drove home alone through a snowstorm terrified (the first time I’d driven a car in years), but we spent the night texting, making cute jokes, feeling optimistic. He kept telling me how much he loved me and thanked me for ‘saving [his] life.’”

However, the “Stacy’s Mom” singer was intubated the next morning.

“I never got to hear his voice again,” Morley wrote. “After 10 days of me, our incredible families, and friends drawing on every resource possible trying to help, I got a 3am call from the hospital. He wasn’t going to make it. I asked if there was any way I could see him (a cruelty of the pandemic is a strict ban on visitors). They made special arrangements for me to be allowed into the covid unit: a low-lit, grim, heavy place; the medical workers and I obscured by layers of PPE. But Adam looked sweet, peaceful, beautiful. I’m so thankful that I got to spend that one final hour with him.”

Morley revealed that she “was able to connect” with Schlesinger’s daughters, Sadie and Claire, over FaceTime at the hospital. She then returned home, only to receive a call from a “wonderfully compassionate” nurse saying that her boyfriend had passed away soon after she left.

“It had been a dark, overcast day, but at that moment the sun came out for just a few minutes and lit up the entire sky,” she added. “I love you so, so much, Adam.”

The Grammy winner died at the age of 52 on April 1. He is survived by Morley and his daughters, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Katherine Michel.

