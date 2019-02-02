Adrianne Palicki: What’s in My Bag?

Adrianne Palicki has a problem: “Every aspect of my life is put together, but my bag is a different story.” In fact, “I think of it as Monica Geller’s closet,” says the star of Fox’s The Orville, referring to the neat-freak Friends character who had a secret closet full of junk.

The actress, 35, who’s newly engaged to costar Scott Grimes, 47, empties her purse for Us.

Take Note

“I’m not reading anything right now. I’m doing the exact opposite, actually. I have a russell+hazel journal that I’m writing a screenplay in. It’s really exciting.”

Flying High

“When I travel, I really hate the harsh light on planes, so a black silk eye mask is key.”

Butterfingers

“I don’t want to upgrade my iPhone 7 because I like what I know, and for me to learn new technology takes forever. I also drop my phone an average of 10 times a day. The screen protector is cracked.”

Her Greatest Hero

“I have a Wonder Woman flashlight on my keys. I was in the [unaired Wonder Woman] pilot back in 2011. What’s cool about it is the light itself flashes the logo.”

Killer Queen

“Freddie Mercury is my favorite of all time. I cannot get enough of him, so I have a little picture of him from the 1985 Live Aid concert.”

What else is inside Palicki’s Rebecca Minkoff tote? Apple headphones; a Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Embrace diamond band ring; Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara; Dior Waterproof Eyeliner; an It Cosmetics CC Cream; an ID; two credit cards; receipts; cash; Smartwater; a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Quest Bar; a Chocolate Caramel Pecan Quest Hero Bar; two mini hair claws; a blue hat with “AUS” on it; Purell; almonds; a Joe & the Juice Coffee card; Splenda and Stevia packets, and Listerine strips.

