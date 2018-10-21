Adrienne Maloof is just like Us — despite having help, she still has to run errands! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57 — who shares sons Gavin, 15, Colin, 12, and Christian, 12, with ex-husband Paul Nassif — took Us along with her during a day full of running errands.

Watch the video to find out how she navigates a jam-packed schedule.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!