Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman scored two big wins on Monday, January 8.

Just minutes after University of Alabama defeated Georgia, 26-23, to take home the college football championship, Bozeman dropped to one knee and asked his girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter to marry him.

The 21-year-old senior told AL.com that he and his college sweetheart had discussed discussed getting married but she had no idea the proposal was coming so soon.

“I had something planned to say, it, but it completely left my mind, and I just winged it,” he told ESPN. “I said you’ve been there from the beginning, you’ve been with me, you’ve made me a better person.”

Bozeman and Hegstetter, a former University of Alabama basketball player, haven’t set a date or location for the wedding, but are leaning towards April 2019, per ESPN.

Hours before the big game — and surprise proposal — Hegstetter shared a photo on Instagram of her and Bozeman at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I sit here thinking about everything that you have been through the last five years to get to the point. You get to end your career at The University of Alabama on the biggest stage possible,” wrote Hegstetter. “You have carried yourself with poise, grace, and kindness throughout it all. No one is more deserving than you 75. I can’t wait wait to see what the future holds for you and no matter what it is you’lll be my rockstar. I love you with all my heart and can’t wait to watch you run out one last time for the Tide!”

