Summer just got a whole lot better … and potentially boozier! Ice cream and sorbet made with alcohol is nothing new, but starting on Monday, June 18, a tasty array of boozy treats will be available to ship nationwide, which means getting buzzed and indulging in a popular dessert can now go hand-in-hand.

This life-changing announcement is all thanks to Momenti Spirited Ice Creams and Sorbets, which has teamed up with Foody Direct to bring their alcohol-infused products to every corner of the country.

Now, anyone residing in the U.S. who is 21 or over can have any of Momenti’s creations delivered right to their door. The company’s batch-crafted alcohol-infused frozen food confections contain up to five percent alcohol by volume and the flavors are made with premium, natural ingredients that have been infused with top-shelf liquors and wines. Basically, it’s the best pairing since Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

For ice cream lovers, Momenti offers flavors such as vodka cookies ‘n cream, chocotini chip, white Russian pecan and Madagascar vanilla — vanilla crème liqueur and Madagascar vanilla blended with premium ice cream.

Sorbet aficionados will be happy to know that in addition to blackberry Cabernet – a sorbet that blends California Cabernet Sauvignon with blackberries – other alcohol-laced sorbet flavors include limoncello and margarita and each option is vegan. Now eat up!

