Talk about a meet cute. Alex Rodriguez recalled reconnecting with now girlfriend Jennifer Lopez during the Monday, April 9, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the story sounds like something straight out of a romantic comedy.

The former New York Yankee described it as “the luckiest day of my life,” although their encounter began with him not being able to find his car in a parking lot. “Someone taps me on the shoulder, and I turn around and I do not recognize this person. And it’s Jennifer, but she’s dressed up as Harlee from Shades of Blue. And she’s in her jeans and her big boots,” Rodriguez, 42, told Ellen DeGeneres. “And it took me about four or five seconds, and she said, ‘It’s Jennifer. It’s Jennifer.’ I go, ‘Oh, my God. Jennifer. You look beautiful.’ I was so embarrassed, and then I got a little nervous. And I’m like, this is so goofy. We all know who Jennifer is and she’s everywhere.”

Lopez, 48, clearly wasn’t bothered by the baseball star’s lapse because she encouraged him to contact her while he was in Los Angeles. “And she says, ‘Well, you have my number. Reach out.’ And I went home that night and I reached out.” The rest, as they say, is history.

The singer shared her version of events with DeGeneres in April 2017: “It’s very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by. Afterward I went outside, but for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi.’ … He [later] texted me, said, ‘Let’s go out to dinner,’ and I said, ‘OK.’ We had a nice dinner.”

More recently, the mother of two opened up about her willingness to marry again. “I do believe in marriage,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar in an article published in March. “And I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I’m not forcing anything right now.”

She added of her relationship with Rodriguez, “It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t.”

