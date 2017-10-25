Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are building a home — and an empire.

As Us previously reported, the “Booty” singer has put her $26.95 million Madison Square Park penthouse on the market, and she and her love of eight months are now shopping for real estate in NYC.

But, according to friends, the fact that the duo are pursuing business ventures together is an even more promising move.

“There were opportunities for Jen and Alex to work together and get into business before but Alex wanted to hold off until he knew he wanted to get married to her,” reveals a source. “Now, Alex is ready to give her roles in some of his businesses so he’s clearly seriously thinking about marriage.”

The idea of “I do” has often crossed their minds. In April, just two months into their relationship, “marriage had already come up,” says a source close to the Shades of Blue actress. “They are both very happy and enjoying each other. When you’re in a relationship and it’s going well, you think about the future. Jennifer has been vocal about wanting to walk down the aisle.”

A trip friends and family fully support. Adds the insider, “Everyone loves them.”

Including, and most importantly, their kids. The 6-foot-3 Rodrgiuez told Us Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Emme and Max (with Marc Anthony) are “amazing.” Meanwhile, his daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, idolize his girlfriend. “The girls love Jen,” he told Us of his kids, who he shares with ex wife Cynthia Scurtis. “Their role model is Jen and how diverse she is in terms of the arts and her career. For them to be around their role model is so cool.”

