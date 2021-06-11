Gone too soon. YouTuber Alex “Sir Kipsta” Dragomir has died at the age of 17 after battling heart failure, his family members confirmed.

The social media star’s sister announced the news via Twitter on Thursday, June 10. “Helllo , as you all might already know my brother passed away today he had a very hard operation which lasted 7 hours but his heart couldn’t take it anymore ,he was too weak to survive,” the post read. “Heaven gained another angel Baby angel he was my rock my everything . RIP Alex.”

The tribute continued: “Thank you so much to those who supported Alex thru his hospital journey you all been so amazing !you all kept him going gave him the energy to carry on ! All the messages kept his head up . He carried on due to all the nice support he had from twitter. RIP Alex .”

One month before he passed away, the vlogger shared an update with his followers, revealing he had been “moved to [the] urgent heart transplant list” after spending time in the hospital. Early Thursday morning, he tweeted that he was optimistic about the potentially “life saving procedure.”

In a May video uploaded on his YouTube channel, the sports fan described his condition in more detail. “So basically, if you don’t know, I have heart failure,” he said at the time. “My heart is weak, this can’t get better unfortunately. You know, there’s always hope, but this can’t get better.”

After his family broke the news of his death, “RIP Alex” began to trend on Twitter, with fans starting a campaign to get the late star’s YouTube account to reach 10,000 followers. “It was his dream,” one social media user wrote. “Let’s make it happen.”

His alma mater, the Cockshut Hill School in England, also mourned the loss.

“It is with great sadness, the news of ex student Alex Dragomir @KipstaUnited passing away today,” the school tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult and sad time. R.I.P Alex.”

More fans chimed in after learning the “devastating” news, sending well-wishes to his family and friends. “He was an inspiration to all of us and his journey will never be forgotten,” another Twitter user posted. “Thoughts with all the family, RIP Kip.”