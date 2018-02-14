Olympic figure-skating pair Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim never had a chance to go on their honeymoon. Two months after their June 2016 wedding, she was diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening gastrointestinal condition.

Alexa, 26, underwent several abdominal surgeries, at one point dropping to 80 pounds, before resuming training with Chris, 30, early last year. They are now competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, where they helped the U.S. team secure a bronze model earlier this week. Now in the finals, the couple’s long-awaited honeymoon may finally be on the horizon.

“After the Olympics, Alexa’s sister is getting married and we’re going on a cruise in Alaska,” Chris tells Us Weekly exclusively. Alexa says, “Yeah, and then maybe after the Olympics we’ll take our honeymoon ‘cause we haven’t yet.” Chris adds, “That would be a good idea!”

For now, the couple are enjoying their time on the ice. After their short program routine on Wednesday, February 14, Chris presented Alexa with a giant teddy bear and a sweet heart-shaped note that read, “Will you (still) be mine?”

Alexa and Chris have known each other since they were teenagers and began skating together in 2012. They are the first married American couple to compete at the Olympics in 20 years.

To learn more about the duo, visit teamusa.org. The Olympics air on NBC.

