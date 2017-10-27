Bold transformation! Alexander Skarsgard turned heads when he showed off a rather peculiar haircut at the Volez, Voguez, Voyagez Louis Vuitton Exhibition in New York City on Thursday, October 26.

The Big Little Lies actor arrived on the red carpet with a new bald look, with the top half of his head cleanly shaved while the bottom still had his luscious locks. The 41-year-old smiled and posed for photos in a gray suit and crisp light blue button-down at the event, but earlier in the day he kept his new do under wraps by wearing a hat as he strolled through NYC.

The actor, 41, is currently filming The Hummingbird Project — a film about two traders who go up against their old boss to try to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal — so his hair transformation could be part of the role. As soon as the photos of his new hairstyle appeared on the internet, fans freaked out and some even compared his new look to that of an “old man.”

One tweeted in surprise: “WTFFF Alexander Skarsgard better win a damn Oscar for whatever this movie is.”

Another Twitter user shared an image of the actor from Thursday, writing: “Dearest 2017, haven’t you taken enough from us, you monster… # AlexanderSkarsgard”

See more reactions below to Skarsgard’s new ‘do.

Please tell me that I’m delusional and did not see Alexander Skarsgard’s new haircut correctly — maris (@letohaal) October 27, 2017

this is male pattern baldness appropriation https://t.co/dpJi5K6Z2Z — allison (@allisonMcrist) October 27, 2017

What has Alexander Skarsgard done to his hair….what has he DONE??? ALEX NOOOOOO — ryan (@ryanissobomb) October 27, 2017

Prince William looks good https://t.co/pb9Mq9NUqk — Lrrr (@NeptuneAv) October 27, 2017

As if today couldn’t get any worse, now Alexander Skarsgard is bald — milk&haunty (@tc_martin9) October 27, 2017

#AlexanderSkarsgard is he playing an attractive #drphil in his next film? Someone explain the hair. — Charlie J Meyers (@charliejmeyers) October 27, 2017

these alexander skarsgard photos…… welp. nothing gold can stay. — danica (@faultsbylies) October 27, 2017

Tell Us: What do you think of Alexander Skarsgard’s new hairdo?

