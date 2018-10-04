It isn’t always easy! Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario opened up to Us Weekly about how her life has changed following the blockbuster film and revealed that “dating has been more challenging.”

“For whatever reason, I’m not sure why. It doesn’t make a lot of sense,” the 32-year-old actress told Us at the NOMIS premiere, which closed the L.A. Film Festival to an audience ovation. “I think people have an idea of what you’re going to be when you’re in a Baywatch movie, and then you turn out to be more normal, or goofy, or whatever.”

However, just because things aren’t looking up in one department doesn’t mean the True Detective star isn’t thankful. “I’m really quite grateful,” she gushed to Us. “I’ve been doing this since I was 12 years old. I love what I do. I love people.”

Daddario continued: “I love telling stories. I love acting. I’m really into challenging myself, and getting better, and overcoming obstacles. So I feel really grateful that I have the opportunities I have.”

Not to mention the fact she filmed the 2017 movie alongside Zac Efron — and his washboard abs. She opened up about one of their first onscreen encounters during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April of that year.

“Early on, I had to do a scene where I had to flirt with him and touch his waist,” Daddario explained at the time. “It was sort of like a — I wasn’t prepared. It was like an animalistic shock went through me. I don’t know. He’s, like, not human. He’s like something Michelangelo carved. I’ve never seen a man that looks like him. It’s incredible.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!