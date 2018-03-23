America’s Funniest Home Videos host, Alfonso Ribeiro, documents his life for Us Weekly. Read on to learn 25 things about the actor.

1. My 2-year-old loves playing with trains. He builds his own tracks, and I love watching him.

2. My 4-year-old plays golf. He’s gone a full 18 holes!

3. I’m not a big book reader because I only read scripts for so long.

4. My ideal day off would be playing with tour pros.

’90s TV Stars: Then & Now

5. I had a record deal as a kid but never got around to recording a full album.

6. My biggest dream is to record an album, probably contemporary music.

7. My wife and I love watching Scandal and are so sad this is the farewell season. Olivia Pope is amazing!

8. One of my favorite things to do is watch my daughter dance. She’s 15 and amazing.

9. My biggest pet peeve is rude people.

10. The last outfit you’d find me in: women’s clothes.

11. I moisturize every day.

12. If I had a dollar for every person that asked me to do the Carlton, I’d be rich beyond comprehension.

13. The Godfather was a masterpiece. It’s one of my favorite movies.

14. I raced cars professionally for four years.

15. My worst habit is chewing gum. I do it when I’m nervous.

Costars Reunited!

16. Michael Jackson is my biggest musical inspiration — also Prince, James Brown and Sting.

17. My most embarrassing moment was when I messed up the national anthem at Yankee Stadium. But the team was supercool and made me feel better about it.

18. My last meal on Earth would be Mr Chow, the chicken satay.

19. My wife and I went to Bora Bora and stayed at the Four Seasons — the most breathtaking place ever.

20. My first splurge was a car that I bought when I was 15. It was a Chevy Camaro RS in bright red — such a cool car!

21. I’m a glass-half-full kind of guy. I believe you use your hardest moments to make yourself stronger.

’90s Nostalgia Photos: Pictures of Boy Bands, Grunge, Throwback Moments

22. The best gift I’ve been given are my three incredible children.

23. I’m not really a chef, but I make French toast for my wife for her birthday and serve her in bed. It’s good to have lots of cinnamon and minimal milk.

24. When I first got to America’s Funniest Home Videos I thought it was going to be stop-and-tape, but we actually shoot the show continuous and only stop when I mess up really bad.

25. Family is the most ­important thing to me. I love my wife and my kids.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!