Ali Krieger is ready to date again, and this time the soccer star is not looking to limit her possibilities.

The NWSL vet shared on CBS’ “Kickin’ It” podcast on Tuesday, February 13, that she is ready to date as she moves forward in her divorce from former teammate Ashlyn Harris. Krieger, 39, joked that she “might be opening up to 100 percent of the population, instead of 50 [percent], at this time.”

“Kickin’ It” cohost Maurice Edu then quipped, “I got some friends that might be submitting some applications.” Krieger’s former U.S. Women’s National Team teammate Heather O’Reilly then responded to the clip via Instagram, commenting, “I’m dying. 100 percent of the pop be popping off from this.”

Krieger and Harris, who played together for the Orlando Pride and NJ/NY Gotham FC, began dating in 2010 and married in 2019. They filed for divorce in October 2023. The pair have two kids together, Sloane and Ocean.

Harris, 38, has since been linked to actress Sophia Bush.

While Krieger and Harris are no longer together, they remain committed to their kids. Harris recently posted a photo of Krieger and Sloane via Instagram, celebrating Sloane’s third birthday.

Harris captioned the photo: “Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We love you. I can’t believe my baby is 3 today. May you shine all your light into this world. You truly are a gift to us all. I am so proud to be your Momma.”

In the time since the couple officially split, Krieger has put herself first, telling Self magazine in November 2023 that while she had met “the most broken version” of herself earlier that year, she had emerged stronger.

“I feel like I can get through anything, and I am so ready for this next phase,” she said. “I feel like the universe has sent me a gift, and I’m ready to take it.”

Krieger insisted to CBS that while she is ready to date again, romance will not be her primary focus this year.

“I think 2024 is going to be just me continuing to put myself first and work on myself,” she said, “so that I am a complete Ali — so that I don’t carry all of this past trauma into that next relationship.”

Krieger retired from soccer as a champion, winning the NWSL title with Gotham FC last year. She’s been an outspoken advocate for women in sports and LGBTQIA+ rights, and all indications are she will carry those passions into her post-playing career.