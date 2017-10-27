From wedding to red carpet! Alicia Vikander made her first public appearance as a married woman just weeks after tying the knot to Michael Fassbender in Ibiza.

The 29-year-old actress debuted her wedding ring and sported a newlywed glow on the red carpet at the Louis Vuitton “Volez, Vogez, Voyagez” exhibition opening in New York City on Thursday, October 26 – just one day after returning from her Italian honeymoon.

The new wife appeared to still be in celebration mode as she spent the night playing with her new wedding band and dancing to Cardi B with Justin Theroux and Alexander Skarsgard.

The blissful pair traveled to Italy after their super-secret destination wedding, but they didn’t go unnoticed. A lucky fan recognized them and snapped photos with the newlyweds, who were all smiles, while dining at the restaurant Osteria del Cappello in Bologna, Italy.

As previously reported, multiple sources confirmed their nuptials after the Swedish Oscar winner and the X-Men actor, 40, were spotted wearing what appeared to be wedding bands on Sunday, October 15.

Just days before, the couple celebrated at a laid-back beach gathering with friends in Ibiza, Spain, and looked happy as could be together while engaging in a kiss.

The couple started dating in 2014 while shooting The Light Between Oceans and briefly split in September 2015. Just last year Fassbender told Good Morning America that he was “really impressed by her immediately.”

Marriage isn’t the only milestone the Tomb Raider star is hoping to experience. In August 2017 she told Elle Magazine: “I’ve always wanted kids. I’ve never been pregnant, but I hope to have a family one day. It’s both the expectation and knowing that it should be the greatest experience of my life — and suddenly from one day to another, it’s a reality; it’s a new chapter of your life.”

