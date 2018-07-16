Exes Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper had to put any potential awkwardness between them in the past when they reunited on screen for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. But it turns out the actress’ husband, Thomas Sadoski, may have felt the most uncomfortable.

“I think he has the same kind of issues that I would have if we were hanging out with his ex-girlfriend from long ago,” Seyfried, 32, told The Mirror in an interview published on Sunday, July 15. “I think it’s always like, ‘I’m so in love with this person, so that person must be so in love with her too.’”

Seyfried and Cooper, 40, met on the set of the first Mamma Mia! movie in 2007. They dated for three years and separated in 2010. After a two-year romance with Justin Long, Seyfried began dating her Last Word costar Sadoski, 42. The couple secretly eloped in March 2017, the same month they welcomed their daughter.

“I assume everyone’s in love with Tommy because I’m in love with him. I assume that everybody sees him the way I do,” the Mean Girls star told the British newspaper. “I’d guess he assumed Dominic is in love with me the way he’s in love with me. And it’s just not the case.”

Seyfried understood her husband’s feelings. “It’s sweet. I’d rather he be jealous than completely fine with it,” she explained. “He’s been great. He’s very supportive and he loves this movie, and [he and Dominic] got along absolutely fine when we were shooting.”

The Les Misérables actress added that “it wasn’t weird” reuniting with Cooper again even though she had not seen him since her 30th birthday.

Seyfried has spoken candidly in recent weeks about her marriage. She told PorterEdit earlier this month that she wed Sadoski while pregnant because she “really wanted to have rings on in the hospital.” She explained, “What if something goes wrong, and he’s not legally my husband?”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters on Friday, July 20.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!