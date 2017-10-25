News

Amazon Key Allows Couriers Into Customers’ Homes and People Are Confused

This is the future. Amazon has announced the upcoming launch of Amazon Key — a new service that allows couriers to deliver packages inside your house even when no one is home. According to the company, the delivery driver won’t be given an access code or key, instead, they will be able to open customers’ doors using cloud technology.

The service uses a kit, that start at $249.99, which includes an Amazon security camera, the Cloud Cam and a compatible smart lock. If the courier information and the barcode on your package match, the Cloud Cam starts recording and the courier unlocks the door with an app. Customers then get a notification accompanied with short video footage of the Amazon courier in your house.

The service will launch in 37 cities on November 8 for Prime members only, and also allows them to use it to let family, friends and other services into the customer’s home when needed. Amazon Key’s aim is to provide safety for customers’ packages, that run the risk of being stolen when left outside on the sidewalk.

Some Amazon users didn’t react well to the news and took to Twitter to express their feelings. Check out some reactions from Twitter users about Amazon Key.

