This is the future. Amazon has announced the upcoming launch of Amazon Key — a new service that allows couriers to deliver packages inside your house even when no one is home. According to the company, the delivery driver won’t be given an access code or key, instead, they will be able to open customers’ doors using cloud technology.

The service uses a kit, that start at $249.99, which includes an Amazon security camera, the Cloud Cam and a compatible smart lock. If the courier information and the barcode on your package match, the Cloud Cam starts recording and the courier unlocks the door with an app. Customers then get a notification accompanied with short video footage of the Amazon courier in your house.

The service will launch in 37 cities on November 8 for Prime members only, and also allows them to use it to let family, friends and other services into the customer’s home when needed. Amazon Key’s aim is to provide safety for customers’ packages, that run the risk of being stolen when left outside on the sidewalk.

Some Amazon users didn’t react well to the news and took to Twitter to express their feelings. Check out some reactions from Twitter users about Amazon Key.

When you order via Amazon Key and come home to a delivered package and an empty house. pic.twitter.com/dWEWxZXRRu — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) October 25, 2017

Amazon Key gon be able to slightly get in the door and thats it pic.twitter.com/GcJX9jFC4S — NickScream ＳＰＯＯＫＹＢＯＩ (@xNickBeam) October 25, 2017

My dog would kill the first amazon delivery driver that used an amazon key to freely walk into our house. Just saying it’s a terrible idea. — KP (@krisp__y) October 25, 2017

A delivery guy stumbles onto a murder scene and is wrongly accused. He needs to find out, who else had an Amazon key for this very house… https://t.co/pufD12fR5X — Dennis Kleinbeck 🎃 (@HerrKleinbeck) October 25, 2017

Amazon delivery folks after getting in your house with Amazon Key. pic.twitter.com/Gp95r0LiYe — lauren warren (@iamlaurenp) October 25, 2017

Amazon Key … the long awaited answer to "Who Let the Dogs Out" #Amazon pic.twitter.com/EhbNY1zlUF — ProfoundBull$hit (@profounddaily) October 25, 2017

Just learned about Amazon Key and this was the first thing I thought about pic.twitter.com/ki8h8Q1jtk — Shikki Mizuki (@SonicDahMario) October 25, 2017

Introducing Amazon Key a new and simple way to make your house even less secure! pic.twitter.com/fwGQi1BDcD — The Art Fella (@Secoh2000) October 25, 2017

New service Amazon Key that allows couriers to open your front door to drop off packages. Sounds good to me. $AMZN pic.twitter.com/TyH52FBXsX — Michael Bozzello (@michaelbozzello) October 25, 2017

