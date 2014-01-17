Johnny Depp really did put a ring on it! After Amber Heard was spotted trying to hide some suspiciously flashy bling on her left ring finger earlier this week, fans wondered whether the actress had secretly gotten engaged to her Rum Diary costar. The famously private couple have yet to confirm or deny either way, but sources tell Us Weekly they're indeed planning to marry.

"The proposal happened a while ago," one insider tells Us. "She just didn't wear the ring." (Celebuzz reported news of an engagement on Thursday.)

The 50-year-old Into the Woods actor first met his bride-to-be on the set of their movie The Rum Diary. They confirmed their relationship in June 2012, shortly after Depp announced his split from longtime love Vanessa Paradis, with whom he has two kids, daughter Lily-Rose, 14, and son Jack, 11.

Since then, the typically private duo have been spotted all over the world together, from Moscow to Japan, where they took Depp's kids in July. More recently, on Saturday, Jan. 11, the duo appeared at the Art of Elysium's 7th Annual HEAVEN Gala in L.A., where they held hands and posed for pictures. They also attended the 2014 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 12.

Later this year, the couple will reunite onscreen in London Fields, a crime thriller based on the 1989 novel of the same name by Martin Amis. Depp has a cameo on the movie, which also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Jim Sturgess, and Theo James.

