Amber Heard is speaking out afterJ.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. defended their decision to keep Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts sequels. The author and the film studios both released statements on Thursday, December 7, to explain their choice to not recast the role after Heard accused Depp of abuse during their divorce.

The Aquaman actress, 31, took to Instagram later that day to call Warner Bros. out for only using certain parts of the joint statement the former couple put out in August 2016 after settling their divorce, and left out the sentence that said the relationship was “volatile” at times. “For the record, this was our FULL joint statement. To pick and choose certain lines and quote them out of context, is just not right,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Women, continue to stand up and stay strong. Love, Amber.”

Heard also shared a photo of her and Depp’s full statement, which said: ”Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity.”

However, the statement the studio released on Thursday, said: “We are of course aware of reports that surfaced around the end of Johnny Depp’s marriage, and take seriously the complexity of the issues involved. This matter has been jointly addressed by both parties, in a statement in which they said ‘there was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.’”

It continued, “Based on the circumstances and the information available to us, we, along with the filmmakers, continue to support the decision to proceed with Johnny Depp in the role of Grindelwald in this and future films.”

Rowling, 52, also stood by her choice to not recast the role with a post on her website on Thursday. “When Johnny Depp was cast as Grindelwald, I thought he’d be wonderful in the role. However, around the time of filming his cameo in the first movie, stories had appeared in the press that deeply concerned me and everyone most closely involved in the franchise,” she wrote, referring to the Justice League star’s claim that Depp allegedly physically and verbally abused her.

“However, the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected,” she continued. “Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”

As previously reported, the actress filed for divorce in May 2016 and accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of being abusive throughout their four-year relationship. She was then granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against the actor. Depp’s lawyer denied the allegations and accused her of “attempting to secure” financial security with her claims. Depp and Heard eventually settled their divorce case after nearly three months of abuse allegations, and she withdrew her request for a restraining order.

The pair met in 2011 on the set of The Rum Diary and were married for just over a year.

