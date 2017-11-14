Amber Heard Was Told Coming Out Would Ruin Her Career

Amber Heard opened up about her sexuality and revealed why she feared coming out in Hollywood.

“I don’t identify as anything. I’m a person. I like who I like,” the Justice League actress, 31, told Allure for their December issue cover story. “I happened to be dating a woman and people started taking pictures of us walking to our car after dinner. I [was] holding her hand and I realize that I have two options: I can let go of her hand and, when asked about it, I can say that my private life is my private life. Or I could not let go and own it.”

Heard said she was warned that going public with her relationship would ruin her career. “Everyone told me, ‘You cannot do this.’ I had played opposite Nicolas Cage [in one movie] and in another I was playing opposite Johnny [Depp, her ex-husband], the Aquaman star explained. “And everyone said, ‘You’re throwing it all away. You can’t do this to your career.’ And I said, ‘I cannot do this any other way. Watch me.’ I didn’t come out. I was never in.”

The Friday Night Lights alum also shared her belief that the LGBTQ acronym is “limiting.”

“It served as a function as an umbrella for marginalized people to whom rights were being denied, but it loses its efficacy because of the nuanced nature of humanity,” Heard explained. “As we become more educated and expand the facts of our nature, we keep adding letters. It was a great shield. but now we’re stuck behind it. It’s so important to resist labels. I don’t care how many letters you add. At some point, it’s going to spell, ‘WE ARE HUMAN.’”

Heard recently dated Elon Musk and split from the Tesla CEO in August after one year together. The Zombieland actress finalized her divorce from Depp in January after less than two years of marriage.

