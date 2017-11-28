Amber Rose: I’m ‘Really Lucky’ to Have 21 Savage

Although Amber Rose and 21 Savage have a high-profile romance, the duo like to keep their private nights low-key. “I would say I like to eat. I like really good food and I like really good drinks. That could be a date night all the time,” Rose, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, November 28, while discussing Chocolate Rose Presented by Amber Rose at the Chocolate Lounge Las Vegas. “I don’t necessarily need to go bowling or skydiving or anything like that, just really good food and drinks and great conversation, that’s kind of my thing.”

The model and activist says her relationship works due in part to their similar interests. “He’s really, really a sweet guy. I’m really lucky to have him. He’s a homebody like me, we like the same things, our birthdays are one day apart, so we’re kind of into the same things which is really good,” she told Us. “So you don’t have to fight with each other over really what you want to do. We kind of always want to do the same thing, so that’s definitely a good thing for sure.”

Despite their bliss, Rose, who is mom of 4-year-old son Sebastian with ex Wiz Khalifa, says she’s not exactly planning a walk down the aisle just yet: “People have asked me that before and it’s like, you can assume, but you never really know, you know what I mean?”

Rose previously shut down engagement rumors exclusively to Us Weekly. “I am not engaged,” she told Us at her third annual Slutwalk on October 1. “Not yet.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!