Amber Rose’s son, Sebastian, already has love on the brain! The model opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the 5-year-old’s interactions with his female classmates at school.

“My son is girl-crazy,” she revealed. “I didn’t like boys until I was 14. I’m like, ‘You’re 5!’ He’s a lot like his daddy [Wiz Khalifa].”

Rose, 34, said Sebastian is affectionate due to the way she and ex-husband Khalifa, 31, raised him. “We kiss him all day, we hug him all day, we show him a lot of love,” she told Us. “We’re a very loving family … and I grew up very Italian, culturally, so we kiss everyone on the cheek when we greet people.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum’s son continued that behavior in preschool last year. “He kisses all the boys on the cheek, like, ‘Hello, good morning.’ And then all the girls, he kisses on the lips!” she said. “And so when I would drop him off at school, the other mothers would be like, ‘Did he just kiss my daughter on the lips?’”

Eventually, Rose sat down with Sebastian and had a chat. “I’m like, ‘Honey, I know we kiss you all the time and stuff like that, but you have to ask permission and they have to say yes, and if they say no, you can’t kiss them, baby,’” she explained. “I’m already teaching him consent at 5 years old!”

Though the young boy is shaping up to be a ladies’ man, he has his heart set on one famous pop star. “Taylor Swift is his wife. It’s his one and only,” Rose told Us. “He said, ‘Mommy, I’m gonna be in the delivery room when Taylor Swift has our baby.’ I’m like, ‘Honey, she’s too old for you. You can’t marry her! I mean, maybe when you hit 18 or 21 you could ask her.’”

As the founder of the Amber Rose SlutWalk, the activist said she wants to make sure that Sebastian knows the importance of treating other people with respect. “My passion in life is to help people,” she said. “Any time that I can help someone, especially women, is when I truly feel empowered.”

Another project that has been keeping Rose busy is a new app named Collide, which gives her fans another way to connect with her and their other favorite creators via features such as texting and phone calls.

The 2018 Amber Rose SlutWalk will be held in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 6.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

