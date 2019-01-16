Long before becoming a model and TV host, Amber Rose tried selling drugs to help support her family.

“I usually don’t tell people this because I never want to tell a sob story, and there’s so much more that goes into this … but I tried selling crack in my neighborhood,” the 35-year-old admitted on “The Red Pill Podcast With Van Lathan” on Tuesday, January 15.

Rose’s gig ended before it started, though. “[The drug dealers] said I was gonna get robbed, I was a girl and I was too pretty, and it wasn’t gonna happen,” she said. “So … I would bag it up for them. I would weigh it and I would bag up the crack rocks for them and they would throw me some money.”

The former stripper explained that she was “the queen of the house” at the time because her mom “has been through a lot in her life,” which is why Rose tried getting into the drug scene.

“I need to do what I gotta do to survive,” she said. “Like, it’s been nine years since I [became] famous. I never told that to nobody, you know? Because I just feel like … yeah, I was a stripper and I did what the f–k I had to do to feed my family, and that was kind of always my thing.”

Rose continued, “I don’t really think people understand how ‘hood’ I grew up … the s–t that I had to overcome — and even overcome after I became famous. My life has never been easy.”

These days, the actress stays busy with her business ventures, activism and mothering her 5-year-old son, Sebastian, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Wiz Khalifa.

“Love and companionship is great,” Rose told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2018. “But other than that, I don’t feel like I need anybody but my son and my family, my health and my happiness.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!