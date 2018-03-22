When Amber Rose posted an adorable Instagram video of her son Sebastian opening a personalized gift from Taylor Swift on Tuesday, March 20, she never could have predicated the backlash.

“Shout out out to all the hyper masculine men and ignorant dumb ass women that will call a five-year-old gay for liking Taylor Swift,” the 34-year-old model wrote in a Wednesday Instagram story.

She continued: “This is why young kids kill themselves. And this is also why our society is so f—ked up. Liking a certain type of music will not make you ‘pick’ your sexuality you dumb f—k.”

The livid mom, who shares Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, then seized the opportunity to boast about her child’s achievements. “P.S. my son just got accepted into the most prestigious private school in Los Angeles because he’s smart as f—k and creative as f—k like his parents,” she shared.

Young Sebastian has a very heavy piggy bank t00 “He also has more money in his bank account than any of you trolls could ever imagine Lol,” wrote Rose. “Let’s do better for the next generation people. Grow the f—k up and teach ur kids to love and not hate. P.S.S. Regardless if he’s gay or straight when he gets older he will be around the most amazing loving people that will support him no matter what.”

As previously reported, Sebastian couldn’t contain his excitement when he was presented with a box of goodies — including VIP tickets —from the 10-time Grammy winner. “Oh, my God!” he exclaimed. “She sent me a letter! Taylor sent me these!”

The little boy first revealed he was a super fan of Swift, 28, in October when Rose shared a clip of him singing all the words to “Look What You Made Me Do.” Rose captioned the post: “He loves him some @taylorswift.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!