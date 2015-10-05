Big statement. Amber Rose's mom, Dorothy, took a big stand against Kanye West this past weekend during her daughter's SlutWalk in L.A.

In February, West made several choice statements about his ex-girlfriend during an interview with The Breakfast Club, saying he "had to take 30 showers" before he moved on to his now-wife, Kim Kardashian.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, Dorothy was snapped holding up a sign that read, "F–k yo 30 showers!" She also wore a shirt that read: "Just because I'm a sexual being doesn't mean I want to have sex with you."

Rose, 31, gave a shout-out to her mother via Instagram, posting a photo of Dorothy proudly holding up the sign. "And it begins #amberroseslutwalk #MyMommy," she captioned the shot. "#F–kYo30Showers #NoSlutShaming."

Saturday's SlutWalk — which aimed to raise awareness for victim-blaming in acts of sexual violence — was a cathartic event for the model, who forgave her exes for their past tormenting comments. Sobbing, Rose told the crowd at one point: "I want to forgive Kanye about what he said about me. I want to let all of that negativity go."

#amberroseslutwalk ???????????????? A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 3, 2015 at 4:24pm PDT

Rose also publicly forgave her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, after he called her "nothing but a stripper" in one of his tunes.

"He went on to make a song saying that he fell in love with a stripper, but fell out of love quicker," Rose, who shares her 2-year-old son Sebastian with the rapper, told the crowd. "As you can imagine, him being the love of my life, regardless of us going through a separation or not, it was extremely hurtful."

Still Ballin ???? A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 5, 2015 at 12:23am PDT

On Monday, Rose posted a pic with her ex-husband. "Still Ballin," she captioned the snap.

