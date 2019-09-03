‘American Idol’ Contestant Haley Smith Dead at 26 After Motorcycle Crash





, who is best known for auditioning on season 11 of American Idol , died on Saturday, August 31, a spokesperson for the Millinocket Police Department confirms to Us Weekly.

Smith, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived at Medway Road in Millinocket, Maine, around 2 a.m. According to authorities, she failed to make a sharp turn while riding her motorcycle.

Her father, Mike Smith, told TMZ that her family believes a deer may have been involved in the accident. He added that she was a good rider and doesn’t believe she just lost control.

Haley was introduced on Idol in 2012 when she auditioned in Colorado at age 18. She performed Rufus and Chaka Kahn’s “Tell Me Something Good” for then-judges Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler. While she made it through to Hollywood, she was sent home after the first round.

Story developing.

