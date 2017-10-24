Ready to spill the tea! Andi Dorfman debuts the cover of her forthcoming book, Single State of Mind, exclusively here with Us Weekly.

The former Bachelorette, 30, returns with a brand new collection of stories as a still-single woman dating in New York City after moving to the Big Apple in 2015.

The Atlanta native shares everything from her adventures on “celebrity Tinder” to her experience watching ex-fiancé Josh Murray propose to another woman, Amanda Stanton, on Bachelor in Paradise.

Us Weekly exclusively reported the news earlier this year that she’d be releasing Single State of Mind, out January 9, 2018, via Gallery Books.

It follows the former assistant district attorney’s New York Times bestseller It’s Not Okay, which chronicled her time finding love on reality television during Juan Pablo Galavis’ season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014, and then as the star of The Bachelorette later that year.

“The fans were so great in supporting and loving ‘It’s Not Okay’ that I figured why stop there!” Dorfman exclusively tells Us. “I’m now taking the readers from the story of a brokenhearted woman to the story of a single woman on the loose in New York City. From dating disasters to friendships, to the return of many ex’s past, I can’t wait to bare it all once again.”

Morning vibes + Final edits + Yes I actually do have a job, I swear 📗✏️ 💁🏻#singlestateofmind A post shared by Andi Dorfman (@andi_dorfman) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

In fact, she put the finishing touches on the book just last week as the fan-favorite captioned an October 18 Instagram photo of her pages, “Morning vibes + Final edits + Yes I actually do have a job, I swear 📗✏️ 💁🏻#singlestateofmind”

