New couple alert! Andrew Garfield is dating actress Susie Abromeit, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Amazing Spider-Man star and the Jessica Jones actress, both 35, sparked romance rumors after they were spotted locking lips beachside in Malibu. An eyewitness tells Us that the duo enjoyed a romantic dinner at Malibu’s Inn of the Seventh Ray two days later on Friday, September 7.

“She had a certain level of glamour,” the insider told Us of Abromeit. While the onlooker “didn’t see too much interaction” between the Hacksaw Ridge actor and Abromeit, their dining choice is “voted a top romantic L.A. restaurant.”

The duo spent more quality time together on Sunday, September 9, at the happiest place on earth. “They were laughing about something,” an eyewitness who saw Garfield and Abromeit near the Thunder Mountain ride at Disneyland revealed, noting that the pair were accompanied by two other friends who were all “having a fun day.”

Abromeit is a former tennis star who later transitioned into acting and music. She also serves an ambassador for Not For Sale, an organization that strives to help human trafficking survivors. She has kept her love life out of the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Garfield previously dated Emma Stone from 2012 to October 2015. “We care about each other so much and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” he told Vanity Fair of the La La Land star, 29, in January 2017. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect. I’m her biggest fan as an artist.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!